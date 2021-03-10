Since dropping its season opener, Columbia College baseball has won nine of its past 10 games.
Its 9-3 win against Culver-Stockton on Wednesday in Columbia was its fifth victory in a row. The Cougars (9-2) are now just one game and 10 days away from opening American Midwest Conference action and look to be in formidable form.
Dalton Bealmer again impressed for the Cougars. Ranked seventh in the NAIA in home runs per game with .556, Bealmer added two more to his season total in Columbia's matchup with the Wildcats and finished the game with five hits, two runs and four RBI from five at-bats.
The graduate student from Boonville's presence was immediately felt as he doubled to deep left field in the bottom of the first to allow Kenny Piper to run in and open the scoring. Brad Prebay reached third on the play and made it home in the next at-bat to double Columbia's lead.
Two innings later, Prebay benefitted from Bealmer's appearance at home plate as he hit a two-run homer to push the score to 4-0.
Culver-Stockton kept Columbia's bats quiet for the next couple of innings, and then in the top of the sixth saw its only period of offensive success in the game with a three-run inning that cut Columbia's lead to one.
But to the Wildcats' dismay, Bealmer came back to bat in the seventh. He made it 3 for 3 on the day with a single up the left, which drove in Riley Poulton. Wyatt Towe came in in to pinch run for Bealmer and subsequently benefitted from Kendrick Delima and Justin Randle doubles that added two more runs for the Cougars. Randle made it back to home plate before the end of the inning, making the score 8-3.
Culver-Stockton were done scoring for the day, but Bealmer was not. His homer in the bottom of the eighth — his second of the day and seventh of the season — made the Columbia lead 9-3 and ended the scoring.
The Cougars will next face No. 10 Central Methodist at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.
Cougars pick up two wins after dropping in polls
Columbia College softball has not performed to the level of its high preseason billing. Ranked No. 6 in the NAIA in the preseason poll, expectations for the Cougars were lofty.
By the time Wednesday's new rankings — the second edition of the season — rolled around, the Cougars had dropped five of their opening 11 games and subsequently fallen to 14 spots.
Columbia responded in emphatic fashion, however, sweeping and twice shutting out Culver-Stockton in a doubleheader by scores of 10-0 (5 innings) and 3-0.
The games marked the first time the Cougars (8-5) have played in Columbia this season, and the home advantage paid off. Two consecutive shutouts were the reward for excellent pitching: Columbia's Lexi Dickerson and Alyssa Roll allowed just five hits over the course of the two games, while Dickerson allowed zero walks and Roll just three.
With such dominance from the circle, the Cougars batters simply had to take advantage. In the first game, they found that advantage early on.
Seven runs went up in the bottom of the second for Columbia as its entire starting lineup made it to the batter's box. Three more runs followed in the bottom of the third, and two 1-2-3 innings from Dickerson forced the mercy rule and closed Game 1.
Though the second game was a much closer affair, it still remained relatively comfortable for the Cougars.
Taylor Barnes opened the scoring in the bottom of the third from a Mackenzie Kasarda single. Avgustina Arbova made the scoreline much more comfortable in the sixth as she hit a single to allow Sophia Nduwayo to score, and then ran in herself on the back of Karolina Arbova's sacrifice fly.
The Cougars will next face Bethany College (Kansas) at 1 p.m. March 20 in Lindsborg, Kansas.