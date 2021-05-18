After a defeat in the first game of the NAIA tournament opening round, Columbia College couldn’t afford another loss for the rest of the event.
In its first game of the day against Olivet Nazarene on Tuesday in Marion, Indiana, the Cougars kept their season going with a 10-run win that set up an evening matchup against Indiana Tech.
But that was where their season ended.
The Warriors, which also needed a win to avoid ejection from the double-elimination tournament, cruised past the Cougars with a 6-2 win, ending Columbia’s season.
Where CC’s bats had been on fire in the first game of the day, they fell short in Game 2.
Kole Ficken ended the first game of the day with four RBI in four at-bats. He also drove in the most runs for the Cougars in the second game. That total fell well short of his earlier heroics, as he recorded one RBI as Columbia fell four runs short of a season-saving win.
Columbia fell to a 3-0 deficit in the top of the second of Game 2, and were never able to recover. The Warriors’ first two runs were both scored off CC errors, first off shortstop Brad Prebay’s bobble and then from catcher Kenny Piper’s wild throw. Only three of the six runs the Cougars allowed in the second game were earned.
Indiana Tech’s starting pitcher Zach Zaborowski stifled Columbia’s efforts on offense, striking out 11 in 35 of CC’s trips to the plate. The Cougars circulated through three pitchers — starter Mark Haire, Josiah Imhoff and Conner Darnell — who gave up 11 hits and struck out seven between them in the evening contest.
Columbia pulled away in the back-half of the game in the earlier matchup against Olivet-Nazarene. Up until the beginning of the fifth it was a one-run affair, but the Cougars put up three in the top of the fifth thanks to a wild throw and a Jarrett Newell sacrifice fly and then soared clear with a seven-run inning in the top of the eighth, where Ficken hit a three-run homer.
The Cougars end their season as the American Midwest Conference champions for the second time in program history and with a 37-11 overall record.