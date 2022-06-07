For the fifth consecutive season, Columbia College baseball saw one of its players receive All-American honors. This time around, it was catcher Indy Stanley who landed on the NAIA All-American second team.
It was the latest of several accolades for Stanley after his stellar season in Columbia. In his first season, Stanley also picked up American Midwest Conference Newcomer of the year and AMC first team All-Conference honors.
Stanley finished the season as Columbia’s leader in hits (77), doubles (23), home runs (10), RBI (57), slugging percentage (.780), batting average (.423) and OPS (.1266).