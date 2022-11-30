Columbia College volleyball came out with an attacking mindset and well-rounded defensive play against No. 12 Missouri Baptist in its first pool-play match of the NAIA National Tournament on Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa. The Cougars were victorious in straight sets — 25-19, 25-20, 25-23.
Ellie Rockers and Allana Capella helped lead Columbia offensively. Rockers had 12 kills with a .300 hit percentage, and Capella had 11 kills with a .290 hit percentage. The Cougars offense limited its attack errors, recording only 11.