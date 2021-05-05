Columbia College softball entered the American Midwest Conference postseason in the middle of a historic run.
The Cougars had won 26 straight games prior to their opening-game matchup against Stephens — just two short of tying the program record. They also had swept their conference opponents in the regular season, winning 18 games without defeat for the first unbeaten AMC season in conference history.
The first game of the postseason matched them with crosstown rivals and the eighth-seeded Stephens. Columbia’s run extended into the tournament as it continued to pile the misery on its conference opponents.
The Cougars defeated the Stars 5-1 on Wednesday in Columbia to extend its winning streak to 27 and advance to the second day of the double-elimination conference tournament with a win on their record.
“We had some timely hitting in the end when it counted,” Columbia coach Wendy Spratt said. “We played good defense, and Lexi (Dickerson) did a great job on the mound.”
It’s not the first time Dickerson has impressed from the circle this season.
She has a 15-1 record while pitching a 0.67 ERA — the third-best average in the nation. The one earned run she allowed against Stephens was just her 10th on the season, which is good for eighth in the nation.
The Stars’ single score came in the seventh inning when the Cougars were already leading 5-0. Against a program that has only managed three runs against them in their previous nine games, they were effectively out of sight.
Mackenzie Kasarda homered over the left field fence on Columbia’s third at-bat of the day to open the scoring, and she put Stephens in a hole from the start.
The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth, when Allison Keen singled to drive Kacy Bergfeld home from second. In the very next at-bat, Avgustina Arbova doubled to left field, bringing two runners home.
The Cougars found their fifth score of the day in the bottom of the sixth as Taylor Barnes’ single added an RBI to her season tally, taking her to 14.
Each of Columbia’s run-scoring hitters in the match — Kasarda, Keen, Arbova and Barnes — are hitting above .400 this season.
With the win, Columbia is now just one victory from tying a record that has stood since 2006.
“I think it means a little extra,” Spratt said. “They’re trying to get to the 29 mark. Actually, they’re trying to get through the rest of the year. At this point you’re trying to do your best every game and play one game at a time, and hopefully the results take care of themselves.”
The streak came seemingly out of nowhere, beginning March 7, following a three game losing streak and with the Cougars at 4-5 record to open its season. They have been impossible to beat since, and Spratt offered two reasons for why that is.
“First of all, we have great athletes,” Spratt said. “Second of all, I think maybe they appreciate the game a little bit more after having our season cut short. Definitely a lot of excitement to be back on the field this year. We’re playing the game that we love.”