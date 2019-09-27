Columbia College bowling begins its third season in team history this weekend looking to find a replacement for arguably the best bowler its ever had.
Taylor Morrow, a Hickman grad and the first player CC bowling ever signed when the team first formed in 2016, is now no longer with the program. Morrow was the Cougars' top overall bowler in 2017-18 with a 170.8 score per game average and was the team's second-best in 2018-19 with a 167.8 average.
She was named an NAIA Scholar-Athlete last season for her talents at and away from the lanes, one of just 31 bowlers nationally to be given the award. But even with the loss, CC has some more talent up its sleeves.
Sophomore Katyn Fischer, who led the Cougars in pin average as a freshman (168.8), is now tabbed to be CC's No. 1 bowler heading into the 2019-20 season. Fischer, from Springfield, had a season-high average score of 192.3 last year at Western Illinois's Leatherneck Classic and a best individual tournament finish of fifth at Morningside's Mustang Invitational.
Columbia also has a new class of freshman bowlers — five of them — that will hope to perform this year under the leadership of head coach Don Cope. Perhaps the most decorated member of the group is Ashley Westbrook, a bowler from Bethalto, Illinois, who placed 28th at the Illinois High School Association State Finals as a senior at Alton (Ill.) High School.
CC travels to Fremont, Nebraska, this weekend to compete at the Midland Warrior Open, with the two-day tournament beginning play Saturday morning.