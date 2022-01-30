Columbia College bowling wrapped up its weekend tournament with a fifth-place finish in the Bronco Bash in Hastings, Nebraska.
The Cougars sat as high as second place Sunday, having strong performances in sets three and four.
Columbia's Grace Kowalski placed seventh individually.
"I'm proud of this group and couldn't be happier to be in mid-Missouri with them," coach Damon Helgevold said via Twitter. "We had to battle and fight through some tough times but found a way."
Cougars will hit the lanes again at the McKendree Baker Challenge on Saturday in Belleville, Illinois.