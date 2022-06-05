Columbia College lost to Stockton University in the quarterfinals of the Collegiate Rocket League World Championship on Sunday in Dallas.
After losing the first game of the best-of-five series, Columbia won the second game 6-1. It was not enough to stop Stockton, who won the next two games to advance to the semifinal round.
The loss means an end to Columbia's spring season. The team competed in 10 tournaments throughout the season, and placed third or better in eight of them— raking in over $12,000 in reward prizes.
Stockton faced St. Clair College in the semifinal round. After jumping out to an early two win lead, Stockton surrendered the next two matches to even the series at 2-2.
Stockton won game five in overtime and sent St. Clair's home with a win in game six. It will go on to face Northwood University in the final series of the world championship.
Northwood, who beat Columbia in the final round of the North American Championship in May, has only lost two individual matches this weekend on their way to the world championship.
Columbia College can only wait and look forward to Western league play to resume in the fall.
Northwood completed the sweep against Stockton in the world championship finale, winning all four games with ease. Northwood's Hunter Woitas (LionBlaze) was awarded MVP of the world championship.
This ends a dominate tournament run for Northwood. They now hold the crown for the first ever Collegiate Rocket League World Championship.
