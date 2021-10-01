It was a rough outing for Columbia College men's and women's cross country teams Friday in the Chile Pepper Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The men finished 22nd out of 31 teams, and the women finished 31st out of 37 teams. The men scored 569 points, and the women scored 776 points.
The highest finisher for the women was freshman Peri Welch at 103rd out of 330 participants. Welch recorded a time of 18 minutes, 33 seconds in the 5km race.
For the men, the highest finisher was sophomore Brock Fisher. Fisher finished the 8km race with a time of 29:01.3, which landed him 103rd out of 266 participants.
The Cougars turn their attention to the NAIA Mid States Classics on October 23 in Winfield, Kansas.