A pair of 1-2 finishes secured victories for Columbia College cross country's men's and women's teams in the Principia College Home Opener in Elsah, Illinois.

Alexander Dukes took the win for the Cougars in the men's 6,000-meter race, finishing in 19:42.35. Charlie Werth finished close behind in second at 19:54.45. Will Cherrington also had a top-five finish, coming in fourth at 20:26.31.

