A pair of 1-2 finishes secured victories for Columbia College cross country's men's and women's teams in the Principia College Home Opener in Elsah, Illinois.
Alexander Dukes took the win for the Cougars in the men's 6,000-meter race, finishing in 19:42.35. Charlie Werth finished close behind in second at 19:54.45. Will Cherrington also had a top-five finish, coming in fourth at 20:26.31.
The Cougars finished first in the team standings with 23 points, over half the score of second-place Webster.
Jada O'Donnell got the victory in the women's 4,000-meter race in 16:40.71. Grace Brinkmann came across the line next in second at 16:59.37.
The Cougars scored 26 points in the team's victory, 12 points over second-place University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.
Columbia College next hosts the Larry Young Invite on Sept. 16 in Columbia.
Stephens College soccer falls to Indiana Kokomo
Stephens College remains winless on the season after suffering a 4-0 loss to Indiana Kokomo on Thursday at Battle High School.
The Stars look to get their first win of the season against Graceland University at 1 p.m. Saturday at Battle.