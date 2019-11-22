The Columbia College men's and women's teams competed in the NAIA National Championships on Friday in Vancouver, Washington.
The men's team finished 24th out of 37 teams with 620 points, while the women's team also finished 24th out of 36 teams with 594 points.
The men's team had two runners finish in the top 100. Alexander Dukes placed 27th out of 335 runners in the 8k race with a time of 25 minutes and 27 seconds. Malik Holman finished 100th with a time of 26:22.
Dukes was named an NAIA All-American for finishing in the top 30. He is just the third runner for the Columbia College men's team to earn the All-American honor.
The women's team had one runner finish in the top 100. Brianna Haller placed 41st out of 340 runners in the 5k race with a time of 18:50.