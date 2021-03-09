Far more separates Columbia College women’s soccer and Stephens College than the half-mile between the campuses.
Tuesday’s matchup between the sides was the Cougars’ first American Midwest Conference game in 140 days, but the time off was no issue. It was never under any serious threat of losing its unbeaten record against the Stars or in conference play.
Columbia (9-2, 7-0 AMC) routed Stephens 7-0 to win its 10th game in a row against its crosstown foe.
Five different scorers left R. Marvin Owens Field with a tally mark in the goals scored column. Natalie Zellner and Emilia Zolesio Fernandez Blanco both bagged a brace. Goalkeeper Victoria Heus had just two saves to make all night. Conference wins will rarely come more comfortable for the Cougars.
The city rivalry between Columbia College women’s soccer and Stephens College has been a rivalry of proximity only over the years. Competitive is not a word many would use to describe the series.
In the nine previous games between the two programs, the Stars picked the ball out of the net exactly 100 times against their city foes. The Cougars never conceded.
The dominance continued into Tuesday’s match. Stephens seldom ventured into Columbia’s half thanks to an organized Cougars back line, and when it did, it did not threaten. Stephens registered just five shots, all of which came from long range. Only one Stephens player — Anya Castelli — registered any attempts on goal.
On the other end, the Cougars did what they frequently do against AMC opposition — they sent wave after wave of attack bearing down on the opposition defense.
Focusing much of its attack playing through balls behind the Stephens fullbacks and down the flanks, the Cougars frequently found space on the edge of the box. Four of their seven goals came from crosses, all of which ended up as easy tap-ins. Jewel Morelan registered nine shots, Peng five and Columbia as a unit a staggering 41. The only regret Columbia will have will be that it didn’t score more.
Many of Columbia’s starters who defeated Missouri Valley on Thursday were back in the starting lineup to face Stephens. Three goals up and thoroughly in control at halftime, Columbia rotated heavily to begin the second 45. A goal 13 seconds into the half from Natalie Zoellner offered early warning signs of another dominant half of soccer, but while the chances kept on coming, the scoring died down.
With 20 minutes remaining, however, Columbia twisted the knife.
All of its dominant first-half performers —Morelan, Emilia and Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco and Peng — returned to the pitch. An onslaught began.
Peng scored a rocket of a free kick from 30 yards to make it 5-0 with nine minutes remaining. Emilia scored a minute and a half later straight off of a corner kick. Less than 60 seconds later, Zoellner put away her second of the half off of a Morelan assist.
Unbeaten in conference play and its two games in 2021, signs are good for the remainder of Columbia’s season.