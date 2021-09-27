The dominance of Columbia College volleyball in American Midwest Conference play continued Monday night with the Cougars defeating William Baptist in three sets (25-13, 25-19, 25-8).
The Cougars improved to 17-4 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
Leading Columbia in scoring was freshman Beyza Bektasoglu who had 8 kills on the night, and sophomore Ellie Rockers had 7.
Missouri golf off to strong start at Johnie Imes Invitational
The Tigers were led by graduate senior Noelle Beijer, who finished 5 under par after the first day of action.
Missouri sophomore Emily Staples finished 2 under par.
Mercer is Missouri’s closest competition, but the Bears trail the Tigers 13 strokes heading into Tuesday’s play.
There are still two more days left in the invitational. The Tigers are on track to win their seventh straight Johnie Imes Invitational.