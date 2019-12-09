The Columbia Cougars eSports team is in the market for a new head coach after second-year coach Doruk Hacioglu announced his resignation just before the League of Legends preseason in October.
Columbia College athletic director James Arnold has been working on pulling in applicants for the open position.
“Everyone has a fondness and respect for Doruk but we’re understanding,” Arnold said. “Sad to see him go, but it’s part of the business.”
Hacioglu didn’t reveal his new position yet to the Cougars upon his departure, but had previously expressed interest in coaching eSports professionally. He has been in talks with a few organizations but couldn’t confirm the terms until talks were finalized.
It’s no surprise that eyes around the sport are focused on Hacioglu, as he helped guide Columbia College to the quarterfinals of the College League of Legends Championship in 2019.
He stayed around the team and provided support to his players and the coaching search until his final days as coach.
Hacioglu’s last day was Nov. 29. The team is currently on break for the holidays before conference play begins Jan. 20.
Assistant coach Matt Meininger has taken the “interim” role until the Cougars find Hacioglu’s replacement.
“Matt’s support role has been fantastic,” Arnold said.
Arnold said Meininger’s support has been fantastic, but that he is not interested in assuming the head coaching job. Meininger currently works for the eSports team in a part-time role and is a full-time IT professional at Columbia College.
Arnold has been putting together a committee of staff, coaches and players connected to the eSports team to find an applicant that would best fit the Cougars.
The three players on the committee are Josh Atkins, Chris Harmer and Riley Grogan. Harmer and Grogan are each in their third year with the Cougars. Harmer is a former pro League of Legends player.
“I believe (Harmer’s) seniority can really help contribute to finding a new coach,” Grogan said.
Though Hacioglu might be moving on, Arnold and the eSports teams are excited for the next chapter of Columbia College eSports. They described the opening as an opportunity to find a new coaching perspective, style and method.
Arnold believes the key is the Cougars are committed to eSports and having one of the nation’s premier League of Legends teams helps.
“The quality of our program has led to some really high quality applicants,” Arnold said.
The Cougars have interviews set up over the next couple of weeks. Ideally they will have a new coach selected and in place before the new year.