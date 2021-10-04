After 18 holes, Columbia College women's golf (342) currently trails Truman State (339) and William Woods (338) for the lead at the Columbia College Cougar Classic. The best individual performers so far for the Cougars are Cassidy McAlpine and Emily Strunck.
The men's teamhas an A and a B entry. The A entry is currently in second and the B entry is in sixth place with scores of 307 and 327, respecitvely. The best performers have been Kanon Kendrick, Preston Bennett and Noah Wilson.
Both teams continue play at 9 a.m Tuesday.
Missouri participates in ITA All-American Championship
Missouri tennis has two entries in the ITA Women's All-American Championship. Bronte Murgett played in the singles bracket and was the loan entry for singles from Missouri. She lost to Fiona Crawley from North Carolina in three sets. She will play her first consolation match Tuesday.
No draws have been determined for doubles but Murgett and her partner Marta Oliveira will represent Missouri in that event.
Tigers finish second at Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate
Missouri men's golf shot a 10-under 278 on the final day of play at the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate and finished in second place behind Purdue. The Boilermakers made a late charge and shot 15 under on the final day to win the team title.
Tolton alum Jack Parker led the way for the Tigers. On the final day, he shot 1-under 71 including a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th hole. Parker also finished with six birdies on the day. He finished the three-day tournament in fourth place, four strokes behind Purdue's Herman Wibe Sekne who won the individual title.
Yu-ta Tsai secured his second consecutive top-10 finish for the Tigers by posting a 5-under 211 during the tournament. He shot 2-under on the day and moved up three spots on the leaderboard into a tie for sixth place.
Nebraska transfer Jack Lundin made the biggest final day jump on the leaderboard for the Tigers. He shot 4-under 68 on the final day and moved up 17 spots into a tie for 18th.
Charlie Crockett also finished the tournament strong. He posted a 3-under 69 on the final day moving him up 11 spots on the leaderboard. The final round was good enough to push him into the top 25, finishing in a tie for 24th.
Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson finished the final day 1-under and even-par 216 for the three day tournament, good enough to finish tied for 26th.
Over the course of the three day tournament, no team had more birdies than the Tigers. They had 73 as a team. The next closest was Northern Illinois who had 61.
Missouri will be in action again Tuesday at the SEC Match Play in Birmingham, Alabama.