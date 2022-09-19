Columbia College men's golf is tied for second with William Woods out of 11 teams on Day 1 of the William Woods University Fall Invitational. They recorded a score of 292, which is four-over par as a team. Two players are in the top five of the standings. Sean Minor tied for second, shot a one under, 71. Trey Burton tied for fifth shot an even par 72.
The Cougars women's team finished in first out of seven teams in their competition. Three players are in the top four of the standings. Cougars' Emily Strunck in first shot a one-under 71 on the day and tied the Columbia College 18-hole record. Then Lillian Knipfel placed third with a 79 and Sydney Willingham in fourth shot 80. As a team they recorded a score of 312, the second-lowest score in Cougars history. Columbia is sitting in a very comfortable position of taking home the win going into Day 2.