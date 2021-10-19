Columbia College men's and women's golf wrapped up play in the Virginia McCoy Invitational in Parkville on Tuesday, with both teams finishing second.
The men's team finished second behind Bethany College. Cameron VanLeer led the Cougars. Kanon Kendrick and Pedro Marchioni finished tied at 10th. Noah Wilson finished tied for 23rd. Laithan Sublette tied for 31st out of 63 golfers.
The women's team finished in second place behind Park. There was a run of Cougars who landed in the top 10 of the match.
Emily Strunck finished sixth, Haleigh Berrey finished seventh, Lauren Hawley finished eighth and Cassidy McAlpine finished 10th. Sydney Willingham finished tied for 13th and Lillian Knipfel rounded out the field for the Cougars tied for 18th. McKenna Stumph was the only Cougar that didn't finish the match as she withdrew on the first day of play.