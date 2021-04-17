Fifth-grader Thomas Mullen was one of dozens of Cougars fans in attendance at Columbia College lacrosse’s Kansas Collegiate Athletics Conference quarterfinals game against Saint Mary on Saturday at R. Marvin Owens Field.
He came to watch the top-seeded Cougars ahead of his first lacrosse game Sunday in the Mid-Missouri lacrosse league.
He got to watch one of Columbia’s most dominant performances of the season as the Cougars defeated the Spires 19-2 to advance to the KCAC semifinal, with 10 different Columbia players making it onto the scoresheet.
Mullen said his favorite player was “36,” and with good reason.
Tyler Parrott, No. 36, put up big numbers for the Cougars in the postseason rout. He ended the game with a hat trick, and his contribution went beyond putting the ball in the net.
“Parrot’s special little gift that he brings to our team is that he raises everybody up around him,” Columbia coach Ian Wolfe said. “His ability to bring out the best of everybody who’s on the team.”
Mullen is also confident that the Cougars will go on to win the KCAC title and the national championship beyond that. CC has, after all, put up its best season in program history.
Columbia maintained its perfect record on the season, improving to 12-0 with the win. Seven of its wins have been by double digits and it is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation.
“We’re pretty driven this year after what happened last year,” Wolfe said. “We were on a pretty hot little roll. They’ve taken off where they left off last year, but we still have something to prove.
“We didn’t have much of a chance to show everybody who we were last year, so we have to take the opportunities while we can while we’re out here this year.”
The Cougars will play William Penn in the KCAC semifinal game at 10 a.m. Thursday in Atchison, Kansas. The Statesmen held Columbia to its second-closest game of the season, with CC running out 7-5 victors in its final regular season game.