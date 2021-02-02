Columbia College men’s lacrosse announced its 11-game regular season schedule Tuesday.
The Cougars will play one nonconference game in their season opener at home against Madonna (Michigan) on Feb. 27. That matchup is followed by six Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference matchups in March and four in April.
Columbia opens its conference schedule March 11 in a home encounter against Missouri Baptist. The Spartans were also Columbia’s last opponent from 2020, when the Cougars won 12-6 on the road. It was their final game before the season was canceled because of COVID-19.
The second scheduled conference game will also be Columbia’s first road game of the season as it travels to Marshall to face Missouri Valley on March 17.
Two home games follow in quick succession on March 19 and March 21 as the Cougars host Clarke (Iowa) and No. 9 St. Ambrose (Iowa), respectively.
Two road games close out March for Columbia with trips to face Ottawa (Kansas) on March 25 and Midland (Nebraska) on March 30. The Cougars played both Ottawa and Midland in their short 2020 season, winning both contests by a margin of 14 points.
The Cougars will return to Columbia on April 1 for their final home game of the regular season, hosting Saint Mary (Kansas) at R. Marvin Owens Field.
Three road games will complete the Cougars’ regular season, traveling to No. 7 Benedictine (Kansas) on April 7, Morningside (Iowa) on April 11 and finally William Penn (Iowa) on April 13.
The KCAC men’s lacrosse championship is scheduled to begin with the quarterfinals on April 17. The final is scheduled for April 24.
The Cougars are ranked first in the KCAC preseason coaches’ poll and fourth in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics preseason coaches’ poll.
The entire schedule can be found on the team’s website.
— Calum McAndrew