Columbia College lacrosse clinched the Kansas Collegiate Athletics Conference regular-season title in emphatic fashion as 12 different players got onto the scoresheet in its rout of Morningside.
The Cougars defeated the bottom-ranked Mustangs 23-2 on Monday in Sioux City, Iowa, for their 10th straight win this season and first regular-season title in program history.
Three of Columbia's players — Cooper Heck, JT Huez and Carson Morrissey — scored hat tricks in the matchup, with Heck leading the scoring with five goals. Three more CC players matched Morningside's score total for the entire game by bagging two.
The win, and the top seed in the KCAC postseason with it, were effectively sealed by halftime.
Morningside was shut out in each of the first two periods of the game as the Cougars charged to a 14-goal lead at the half. CC's longest period of play without a score in the opening 30 minutes was five minutes and 46 seconds. Columbia racked up eight goals in the opening period while Morningside failed to register a single shot on goal.
The win improves Columbia to 10-0 on the season and 9-0 in conference play, while extending its unbeaten streak to 14, a stretch that dates back to Feb. 29, 2020.
The Cougars will play one more regular-season game at 7 p.m. Tuesday against William Penn in Oskaloosa, Iowa, before beginning postseason play as the top seed in the KCAC Tournament on Saturday.