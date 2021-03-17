The wins keep on coming for Columbia College lacrosse.
With four-goal and nine-goal wins already under the Cougars' belt this season, recording a more convincing win in their third game of the season was hard to imagine. But Wednesday, they did just that.
Columbia's matchup with Missouri Valley brought about another impressive Cougars performance, as they routed the Vikings 16-2 in Marshall.
Columbia (3-0, 2-0 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) has scored in double digits in its opening three games.
JT Huez led the scoring for Columbia for the second time this season. The senior put the ball in the net four times, taking his tally on the year to 10.
Midfielder Derek Howard also put up four against the Vikings. He and Tyler Parrott have scored in the Cougars' opening three games.
In for his first appearance of the season, Columbia goalkeeper Ty Hosler made eight saves on 10 shots on goal and kept the home team from scoring in both the first and fourth periods.
Missouri Valley's goalkeepers Nick Boschert and Liam Carney were far more busy, as the Cougars recorded 25 shots from 39 total attempts.
Columbia — the third-ranked team in the NAIA — remains the only unbeaten team in the KCAC with its win, but remains behind No. 10 Ottawa (4-1, 4-0 KCAC) in the conference standings.