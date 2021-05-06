An unbeaten record on the season means little when national championship play begins.
Columbia College lacrosse had won 14 games without defeat entering its NAIA National Championship quarterfinal matchup against University of the Cumberlands (Kentucky). But the Patriots did to the Cougars, what the latter had done to others all season.
Columbia was defeated 18-12 by Cumberlands on Thursday in Savannah, Georgia, ending its championship bid on its first defeat of the season.
“We had too many mistakes,” Columbia coach Ian Wolfe said. “They’re a good team, and they took advantage of those mistakes. They really push transition offense, and any time we lost it on the O they were able to take advantage of it on the other side of the field.”
Having spent the entirety of theits season dominating every team that crossed their path, the Cougars found themselves in an entirely unfamiliar position.
Patriots forward Thomas Fogarty wreaked havoc, scoring six times against a defense that averaged a total of 5.1 goals allowed per game and had on seven occasions conceded fewer than six times over the course of a match.
“He’s just really sneaky off ball,” Wolfe said. “The ball is on one side of the field, he was able to squeeze past a few of our defenders, snag a ball in the crease, and finish from inside. He’s been great at it all year, too. He’s a fantastic player.”
Though the first 30 minutes saw a back-and-forth game play out, with the score seldom venturing from a one-goal affair, Cumberlands spent the majority of it in front. With four minutes remaining in the second period, Columbia took its last lead of the game off of a goal from midfielder John Thomas, which made the score 7-6.
And then the Patriots scored three times in 73 seconds.
Fogarty netted twice and Dylan Crouch added the other and, suddenly, the Cougars were in a hole they could never quite escape from.
Cooper Heck put forth the biggest effort on either end of the half, but those efforts were ultimately in vain.
He halved the two-goal deficit 14 seconds short of the half, finding himself free in front of goal from an off-ball screen, and duly found the net. After the restart, goalkeeper Ty Hosler was forced into three saves in quick succession. On the resultant transition, Tyler Parrott found Heck, and he tied the game at 9.
Heck scored five times in the matchup, taking his season total to 37.
“He was really driven today,” Wolfe said.
But Heck’s heroics weren’t enough. Cumberlands pulled away again after the equalizer, and every time Columbia began a comeback run, the Patriots went right up the other end and utilized their punishing offense.
In the fourth quarter, Cumberlands outscored Columbia 7-2.
It brings an end to a historic year for the Cougars’ lacrosse program. In just their fourth season of existence, they won their first Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title and put together a conference-first unbeaten season.
“No one really goes into the season expecting to go undefeated, I thought that was pretty cool,” Wolfe said. “We had a great run this year.”