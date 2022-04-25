The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference announced its lacrosse all-conference teams, and six Columbia College players receiving honors.
Tyler Parrott and Peter Jones were both named first-team all-conference, John Thomas and Derek Howard made the second team, and Joseph Reed and Bryce Peltier were honorable mentions.
This is Parrott's third All-KCAC selection as he scored 30 goals and a Columbia single-season record of 31 assists. Jones caused 14 turnovers and won 126 faceoffs, the second-most in team history.
Thomas made his second All-KCAC team in a row and set a school record with 41 goals in a season and finished with 55 points. Howard made his first All-KCAC team after tallying 29 goals and 15 assists.
Reed tallied 36 goals on the year and tied a school-record with eight goals in one match. Peltier set a school record with 206 assists in a season, and had four games with 20-or-more saves.