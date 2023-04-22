Columbia College lacrosse won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference championship game after defeating top-seeded Ottawa University 15-14 on Saturday in St. Louis.
Things started out rough for the Cougars, as Ottawa took a 4-2 lead by the end of the first period thanks to two goals from senior Vincent DeMarco. DeMarco finished the season with 45 goals and was a huge reason that Ottawa came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed.
DeMarco made his presence known, scoring a game-high six goals while adding an assist. Ottawa continued to roll on offense through the second and third periods, taking a 14-8 lead heading into the final period.
This is where things completely turned around for the Cougars. Columbia scored six unanswered goals in 10 minutes to bring the match back to a tie. Senior Kellen Brechbill started the scoring off with two goals in the first three minutes, cutting the deficit to four.
The goals continued to pour in for Columbia. Derek Howard, Ethan Houston and John Thomas each found the net, and then with five minutes remaining, graduate student Tyler Parrott scored the game-tying goal.
With the game tied and only five minutes left, both teams shot the ball several times and came up short. With less than two minutes remaining, Columbia junior Houston had his biggest play of the season. Houston received a pass from Tyler Parrott and scored the game-winning goal.
That goal completed a run of eight unanswered goals from the Cougars, with seven coming in the fourth period.
This is Columbia’s first KCAC championship win since 2021, when the team finished a dominant undefeated season by winning the title.
The Cougars now wait to see where they are seeded in the upcoming Nationals Tournament.
Columbia track and field finishes second and third at Wildcat Open
Columbia College track and field secured seven first-place finishes to lead the women to a second-place finish with 57 points and the men to third with 60.5 at the Wildcat Open in Canton.
On the men’s side, Kenny Miller qualified for nationals in the discus competition with his first-place toss of 156 feet, 7 inches. Ethan Phillips and Gavin Frantz joined Miller with victories in their respective competitions. Phillips earned his first-place finish by clearing 22-3½ in the long jump. Frantz took him the title with a toss of 169-1 in the hammer throw.
On the women’s side, junior Lily Ashrafzadeh secured two victories on the day after finishing the women’s 400 in 1 minute, 2.42 seconds, and the 4x400 relay in 4:39.21. Madeline Burton and Makenzie Schwartz had the Cougars’ other wins. Burton leapt 35-7¼ to win take the women’s triple jump title and Schwartz cleared 8-3½ to win the women’s pole vault.
Columbia will next compete in the American Midwest Conference Outdoor Championship on May 4 in St. Louis.
CC baseball loses first game in three weeks
Columbia College baseball played a doubleheader against William Woods and split the games in Fulton, losing Game 1 3-2 and winning the second game 15-6.
The Cougars only managed two runs in the first game, but maintained a one-run lead heading into the bottom of the fifth. It all came crashing down for Columbia when William Woods junior Jack Niggemeie blasted a two-run go-ahead home run into left field to give the Owls a 3-2 lead, which they held onto for the final two innings.
Sophomore pitcher Bryce Taylor pitched the entire game for Columbia and ended up with a loss after giving up three earned runs and five hits, bringing his season record to 8-4.
This is Columbia’s first loss since April 1 to Lyon, ending its 11-game winning streak.
The second game was a bounce-back performance. The Cougars managed 23 hits to defeat the Owls 15-6.
Columbia has its final series of the regular season against Harris-Stowe State University, which will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.
