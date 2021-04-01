Every opponent that has faced Columbia College lacrosse has struggled to contain its multifaceted offense.
Midfielder Tyler Parrott, who ranks No. 7 in the nation in goals per game, has been a dominant force for the Cougars by driving at defenses from deep. Trevor Doren lurks behind the net, collecting the ball in space and drifting goal side, often with devastating results. Cooper Heck is positioned out right for the Cougars and makes his move on goal by cutting inside. Heck’s opposite number, JT Huez, has a similar role but on the opposite end of the field.
The Cougars (8-0, 7-0 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) relied on Huez’s offensive ability Thursday, as they defeated Saint Mary (Kansas) 16-5 in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Huez was Columbia’s main attacking outlet against the Spires. The senior ranks No. 15 in the NAIA for shots on goal per game at five, and is the 13th-ranked player for goals per game at 2.9.
Against Saint Mary, he upped both of those totals, recording seven shots on target for a game-leading four goals.
Up four at the half, the Cougars began to flex their versatility on offense in the final 30 minutes. Heck, Doren, John Thomas and Derek Howard all made it onto the scoresheet.
But it was Huez whose influence was felt most by the Spires early on, and put the Cougars in position to take control of the game.
Within the first seven minutes of play, Huez had bagged both of the opening goals of the game. Midway through the second quarter, he had a hat trick and was responsible for Columbia’s three-goal lead.
The senior added one more goal in the third period, before passing the scoring baton to Thomas, who netted both of Columbia’s scores in the final 15 minutes, sealing the 11-goal victory.
The matchup marks the third consecutive game — and the fifth game this season — that the Cougars have beaten an opponent by double digits.
Only Columbia and Benedictine remain unbeaten in KCAC play, but Columbia remains atop the conference by virtue of having played more games.