No. 5 Columbia College men’s lacrosse won its first game of the season Saturday, defeating Tennessee Wesleyan 8-5 in Athens, Tennessee.
Despite getting outshot 41 to 26 by the Bulldogs, the Cougars prevailed thanks to Bryce Peltier’s phenomenal goalkeeping. The freshman made 18 saves on 23 Tennessee Wesleyan shots on goal.
Derek Howard netted half of Columbia's goals, scoring four of his five shots on goal.
Tennessee Wesleyan’s Jaylan Steen scored four of its five goals.
The Cougars are back in action against No. 4 Cumberlands at 1 p.m. Sunday in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Columbia College baseball sweeps Evangel
Columbia College baseball completed a four-game sweep against Evangel on Saturday in Springfield.
Just like they did Friday, the Cougars opened the day with a 5-1 victory against the Valor.
Andrew Paten’s three-run homer in the bottom of the second was enough to give Columbia the win.
Columbia starter Bryce Taylor won his first game this season. Taylor pitched 5⅔ innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks.
Alex Grellner picked up the save. He pitched 1⅓ inning, recorded one strikeout and gave up no runs on two hits.
In the second game, the Cougars’ six-run fifth inning paid dividends in their 8-4 triumph against Evangel.
The fifth-inning rally for Columbia started with Kellen Williamson reaching first on an error that sent Braden Desonia home and tied the game up at 2-2.
Following Williamson’s at-bat, Indy Stanley drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to center field. Kole Ficken’s RBI double tacked on another run.
During Riley Poulton’s at-bat, Ficken advanced home on a balk, the Valors’ second of the inning.
Poulton made matters worse for Evangel, hitting an RBI double.
Capping off the scoring surge was Desonia, who sent a run home on a sacrifice fly to center field that made it a 7-2 Cougars' lead.
Starter Jake Deakins was credited with the win, his second this season for Columbia. Deakins went 4⅔ innings, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks.
Up next, the Cougars will face No. 22 MidAmerica Nazarene at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Olathe, Kansas. Columbia lost its previous game against the Pioneers 6-1 on Wednesday.
CC softball drops two on second day of invitational
No. 6 Columbia College dropped two games Saturday at the 2022 Gulf Coast Invitational, losing its first game 3-2 to No. 11 Georgia Gwinnett on a walk-off and its second 8-6 against Brenau.
The Cougars play against Webber International at 9 a.m. and Bethel at 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2022 Gulf Coast Invitational in Gulf Shores, Alabama.