Columbia College lacrosse played Madonna to open its spring schedule Saturday at Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
The matchup pitted two strong NAIA sides against one another for the very first time, with the Cougars entering the matchup ranked third in the division while the Crusaders were receiving votes in the coaches’ poll.
With Columbia as the slight favorites, it turned to one of its trusted sources in senior JT Huez, who stole the show as his side defeated Madonna 16-12.
Huez is no stranger to the responsibility. The forward was named to the preseason All-Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) team Jan. 30 for the second year in a row, and his six goals and one assist Saturday showed exactly why.
In the first period alone, Huez scored four times as the two teams clamored for control of the game. Neither were able to maintain a lead for more than 90 seconds in the first 15 minutes, and the period ended 5-4 in Columbia’s favor.
Huez finished the game scoring on all but one of his attempts on goal.
Where the first period was all about Huez, the second and third were about collective excellence. The Cougars took control of the match on either end of the half, outscoring Madonna 9-3 over the next two quarters.
A 5-0 scoring run at the beginning of the second period gave the Cougars a six-goal advantage, which turned into a 14-7 lead heading into the fourth.
With 15 minutes to play, it was Columbia’s to lose. And for a brief moment, it looked like the lead was disappearing. The Crusaders whittled away at the advantage Columbia had built, and with 3:30 remaining in the game, Columbia’s once seven-goal lead had been cut to three.
The Cougars’ lead proved unassailable, however. Though Madonna put five past Columbia goalkeeper Evan Henderson in the fourth period, it was not enough to dig itself out of the hole it had found itself in.
The matchup against Madonna is Columbia’s only nonconference matchup on its 2021 schedule. The Cougars will begin KCAC play against Missouri Baptist on March 11 in Columbia.