Columbia College men’s basketball was defeated by third-ranked William Penn 83-80 on Tuesday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
The Cougars‘ (4-6) 3-point shooting kept them in the game. Columbia shot 9 of 22 from deep, while the Statesmen were 4 of 19.
Tony Burks led the Cougars in scoring with 31 points. He also notched six rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals.
Columbia led 42-38 at halftime. The Cougars had two players finish the first half with double-digit scoring — Chima Oduocha scored 16 points and Burks 13.
William Penn (8-0) had an impressive night on the boards, collecting 52 rebounds to Columbia’s 45.
The Cougars host Webster in their next game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
CC women’s basketball loses to Benedictine
Columbia College women’s basketball shot 26.8% from the field in its 75-42 loss against Benedictine in Atchison, Kansas.
The Cougars (6-3) were outscored in every quarter and already down 10 points after the first period.
Turnover troubles also harmed Columbia. The Cougars finished with 25 turnovers to the Ravens’ 13.
Columbia’s only player with double-digit points was Mallory Shetley, who finished with 16. Shetley also collected seven boards and assisted two scores.
Up next, the Cougars host Iowa Wesleyan at noon Saturday.
Stephens College basketball falls to Webster
Stephens College basketball lost 76-60 to Webster in St. Louis.
The Gorloks’ 3-point shooting was key in their victory. Webster (6-0) was 7 of 18 compared to the Stars’ 2 of 9.
Stephens (3-2) shot marginally better from the field, converting 19 of 49 (38.8%) shots to the Gorloks’ 25 of 65 (38.5%).
Webster’s offensive rebounding was another reason for its victory.The Gorloks collected 13 boards to the Stars’ eight.
Allison Moore had Stephens‘ best individual performance, finishing with 17 points, six steals, three rebounds and an assist.
The Stars are back in action against William Woods at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in Fulton.