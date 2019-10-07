After the first day of play in the Cougar Classic, Columbia College golf is in prime position to take home silverware.
The men’s team is currently first out of 10 teams and the women are third out of seven after Monday’s first round at Columbia Country Club.Final round play begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Coach John Utley said he had mixed feelings about how Monday went overall, noting that the men played about as well as they possibly could’ve and that the women — partially due to a coaching error, partially due to an off day from the golfers — will have to have a bounce-back second round.
“There were only (four) scores that were under par, so to be in the lead against this field, I couldn’t be happier,” Utley said of the men’s performance. “The women, with the course conditions and home course, I felt like we would play better. (But) the top five is more than capable to shoot good scores tomorrow and we’ll go try and be better.”
One of the four golfers to shoot under par in the first round was CC’s Noah Wilson, who shot a 1-under 70 to tie for second, two strokes behind leader Zach Shirley of Lyon College.
But perhaps the biggest story for CC on the men’s side is the health of Jesper Holke-Farnam, who injured his right wrist on the second shot of the par-5 15th hole and was forced to withdraw from the round after finishing the hole. Utley was not sure whether or not the junior will play in the second round.
“I’m hoping that Jesper wakes up tomorrow and feels better, he was playing good when he got hurt,” Utley said. “The other four guys ... they saw Jesper was gone and they sucked it up and finished the round; I couldn’t be more proud of that.”
CC’s top golfer on the women’s side was Mindy Hennrich, who shot a 7-over 80 to tie for second and put herself a shot back of leader Kiereceten Nelson of Park University.
But the senior did not count in CC’s team score, as Utley did not mark Hennrich as one of the team’s five scoring golfers before the round began. This was a decision he admitted was his fault but one he called “justified” due to Hennrich’s previous results.
“Stroke average-wise, she’s in our sixth position,” Utley said of Hennrich. “But on other terms, she’s a senior and the course conditions play in her favor. I may have made a mistake there ... with her in the lineup, we would’ve been eight strokes better and in second.”