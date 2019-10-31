The last time someone other than Bob Burchard coached Columbia College men’s basketball, current coach Tomas Brock wasn’t even alive.
A Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer, namesake of the school’s court and winner of 788 games at CC, to call Burchard a legendary figure in Cougar basketball is understating it.
In addition to 21 NAIA National Tournament appearances as a coach, Burchard oversaw the addition of 13 new sports doing double-duty as Columbia’s athletic director over his illustrious 31-year tenure. Between he and his wife, Faye, the former dean for student affairs who retired in 2017, there may not be a more influential family in Columbia College history.
With Bob retiring earlier this year, an immeasurable part of CC’s identity has now vanished. It’s not a responsibility Brock takes lightly.
“I’m honored to be in the position,” Brock, 31, said. “Columbia is such a great institution and a great athletic program and a great men’s basketball program for so long, and Bob was such a big part of that. There’s a standard of excellence that’s been established here.”
But there’s one thing Brock has that Burchard never did in his career’s twilight years: youth. Brock finished an all-conference playing career at Southwest Baptist University in 2011. Having played so recently, CC players say that he’s been quicker to instill in them a more modern style of basketball.
“With all respect to Coach Bob ... Coach Brock, he kind of understands more of how the modern-day game goes,” senior guard Justin Shaw said. “As far as ball screens and new motions and stuff, he kind of adapted us to that quicker.”
So, that leaves Columbia men’s basketball at a crossroads. How do you mesh the traditional principles Burchard instilled in the program over three decades, yet also play in a way that stays on-beat with the direction the game is going?
Brock, an assistant at CC for the last four years, said he learned invaluable advice and tips from Burchard and will undoubtedly put some of his principles to good use. But there will be differences — small and mostly tactical ones, he says — but differences nonetheless.
“From the individual skill workouts to weight training, even how we organize our practice plan, all those things are very similar to what Coach Burchard established here,” Brock said. “The difference may be in a preference in style of play, and not a huge difference. He allowed me to have an influence on how we’ve played here recently ... (and) this year’s team, we are more motion-oriented.”
This year’s team also has a lot of its core returning, plus a few additions. Shaw and senior forward Adam Mennemeyer, the Cougars’ two leading scorers from last season, are back on a team where 10 of 13 players are upperclassmen.
In a transfer-heavy opening recruiting class for Brock, Casius Bell, Jr., a 6-foot-4 guard from Lincoln Trail College (Ill.) who averaged roughly 11 points and four rebounds per game for the Statesmen, is perhaps the most notable addition.
Mennemeyer also raved about the shooting depth of CC this year — a big step forward if true, as the Cougars ranked dead last in the American Midwest Conference from three-point range in 2018-19 (31.5%). Bell, along with fellow transfers Kyle Lang and Jorge Bueno, were some of the names mentioned that he thinks can stroke it.
“I’ll probably cut my threes in half this year,” Mennemeyer said, who attempted the most shots from deep of any CC player last year. “We’ve got shooters everywhere on the court, so it’s kind of changed our game. Everyone on the court can shoot the ball.”
A new era begins in Cougar men’s basketball once the regular season tips-off 7 p.m. Friday at the Southwell Complex against Olivet Nazarene. How that era will start remains to be seen, but Brock believes that the “energy and effort” he’s seen in practice is a good sign.
“They’ve been competitive. We’ve got a lot of guys that can play and have college experience,” Brock said. “I guess we’ll see a little more on Friday, as far as what type of chemistry we have on the court together when we get to put on uniforms and see a different opponent.”