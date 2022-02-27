No. 5 Columbia College men’s lacrosse lost its season opener 15-13 against Aquinas on Sunday in Columbia.
The Saints’ 56 shots to the Cougars’ 39 paid dividends in their upset victory.
Three Cougars netted a hat trick — Trevor Doren, John Thomas and Tyler Parrott.
Columbia's game is against Quincy at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Quincy, Illinois.
Columbia College baseball splits doubleheader in Kansas City
Columbia College baseball split a doubleheader in Kansas City against William Penn and Baker, putting it at 7-2.
In its first game, the Cougars lost 6-3 to William Penn. Soren Graversen’s three-RBI double in the top of the seventh gave the Statesmen the win.
Graversen produced four of William Penn’s six runs. The junior also hit a double in the fourth that drove in Alex Fisher from second.
Relief pitcher Bryce Taylor was credited with his first loss of the season. Taylor pitched the final two innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks.
The Cougars finished on a high note with a 2-1 win over Baker. Indy Stanley’s RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth gave Columbia a 2-1 lead, which it held for the remainder of the game.
Starting pitcher JP Schneider registered his first win this season, throwing four innings, striking out two and surrendering one run on four hits.
Alex Grellner picked up the save. He pitched 1 ⅔ innings, registered one strikeout and allowed no runs on one hit.
The Cougars' next game is against MidAmerica Nazarene at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia.
Stephens softball beats Kentucky State
It only took six innings for Stephens to get the job done, beating Kentucky State 10-2.
The Stars scored six runs in the first inning, including a three-run homer by Jaylee Garcia, the Stars' first home run of the season.
Earning an extra run in the fifth inning, the Stars entered the bottom of the sixth up by five, needing three runs to put the game away for good. Five hits did Kentucky State in. Garcia hit a single to center field with the bases loaded to end the game.
Grace Tath (1-2) picked up her first win of the year after pitching five innings, allowing four hits and one earned run on 79 pitches. Lindsay Picha pitched a perfect sixth inning.
Stephens softball dominates Harris-Stowe
Stephens softball scored 10 runs in the first inning to beat Harris-Stowe State 18-0 in five innings.
Clara Pyle played well in the circle, allowing 5 hits and only throwing 67 pitches
Kalea Baker, Maisie Billups, Garcia, Tath and Alyse Zdunek all had two RBI each, while Lindsay Picha and Clara Pyle each had three. Kailie Crews and Mia Adriano who both added an RBI.
The loss extend Harris-Stowe's winless stretch that began Match 5, 2020.
Stephens improved to 3-3 and swept the opening games of the Lincoln University HBCU Round Robin tournament. Stephens' next game is at 1 p.m Tuesday at Battle in a double-header against Lincoln .