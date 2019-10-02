Columbia College men’s soccer coach John Klein is the school’s all-time leader in wins, an eight-time national finalist and five-time conference Coach of the Year.
But never has one of his men’s teams been as nationally-acclaimed as this year’s.
Columbia College is ranked No. 2 in this week’s NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll, the highest the Cougars have ever been ranked since the poll was established in 2007.
This surpasses CC’s previous high of No. 4, which it reached last week and on prior occasions before this season. No. 3 Missouri Valley lost and No. 2 William Carey (Miss.) drew games since the last poll, which helped the Cougars’ surpass them after winninggames against William Woods and Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.).
CC secured one first-place vote, behind defending NAIA national champions — and neighbors to the northwest in Fayette — Central Methodist, which secured the other 17 first-place nods to stay in the No. 1 spot for the second-straight week.
Columbia is 10-0-0, notching its most recent win in St. Louis against Missouri Baptist on Wednesday morning. The Cougars are inching closer to the program record for the most consecutive games played without a draw or loss, 14, set in 2015 by a squad that reached the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Tournament.
Columbia’s standout defensive back line has only conceded four goals this season, with its 0.44 goals allowed per game average tied for fourth nationally. Goalkeeper Ryan Harrisskitt’s stellar play between the sticks has also been a key part to CC’s hot start.
The Cougars play next at 4 p.m. Saturday when they host Park University.
