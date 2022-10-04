No. 23 Columbia College men’s golf and No. 24 women’s golf each finished the second and final day of the Columbia Cougar Classic atop the leaderboard Tuesday. It was the first win of the season for the men’s team, while the women’s team has won each of its four tournaments this season.

The men finished the tournament with a 7-under 561 after shooting a 2-under 282 on Day 2. The Cougars finished 23 strokes ahead of second-place Central Methodist.

