No. 23 Columbia College men’s golf and No. 24 women’s golf each finished the second and final day of the Columbia Cougar Classic atop the leaderboard Tuesday. It was the first win of the season for the men’s team, while the women’s team has won each of its four tournaments this season.
The men finished the tournament with a 7-under 561 after shooting a 2-under 282 on Day 2. The Cougars finished 23 strokes ahead of second-place Central Methodist.
Cameron VanLeer had the top finish for both Columbia and the entire field, finishing with a 4-under 138 after shooting 2-under 69 on both days to claim individual medalist honors.
Two other Cougars rounded out the top three, as both Kanon Kendrick and Trey Burton finished with a final score of 140 — good for a three-way tie for second place along with Central Methodist’s Matias Baccola.
VanLeer, Kendrick and Burton — along with Giacomo Comerio, who climbed into tied for fifth with a second-round 69 — were each named to the All-Tournament team.
Meanwhile, the women’s team stayed unbeaten, finishing with a 65-over 641 and 12 strokes ahead of second-place Mount Mercy.
Emily Strunck led the way for the Cougars, finishing with a 9-over 153 which put her alone in first place. It was her third individual title of the season.
Sydney Willingham and Lillian Knipfel each finished with a 162, placing them in a tie for third in the tournament.
Both teams next tee off in the two-day SFCC Road Runner Invitational beginning Oct. 17 in Sedalia.
Rocket league team beats Bethany
Columbia College’s third-ranked rocket league team handled Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, winning 3-0 and earning its third straight victory over the Swedes.
The Cougars improve to 50-13 on the year and will next face Ottawa (Kansas) at 7 p.m. Friday at home.