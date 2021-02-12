Columbia College men's and women's soccer will each play three more American Midwest Conference fixtures as part of their spring schedules, per announcements Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Both Cougars soccer programs were unbeaten in AMC play in the fall to top their conference. The men's team will play four games in total before the AMC tournament, while the women's team will play five.
Men's schedule
Columbia College men's soccer (8-2, 5-0 AMC) will begin its spring schedule with a nonconference match against NCAA Division I program Saint Louis University on March 2.
This already exciting matchup will carry added intrigue as Columbia coach John Klein's son, Johnny, currently plays for the Billikens.
Following the Saint Louis game, the Cougars will move into AMC play, starting with a road game against Lyon College on March 13 in Batesville, Arkansas. They will then play their third consecutive road game against Harris-Stowe on March 16 in St. Louis.
Columbia's only regular season home game will see William Woods come to town March 23. None of the last 10 games in the series between the conference foes have been decided by more than a goal.
The Cougars' postseason is scheduled to begin March 31, with the AMC final scheduled for April 9. The NAIA men's soccer opening round will be played April 22-24 and the National Championship will take place May 4-10 in Columbia County, Georgia.
Women's schedule
Columbia College women's soccer (7-0, 5-0 AMC) will play five games in the fall, including three AMC matchups.
The Cougars begin their spring schedule with a nonconference matchup against Missouri Valley on March 4 in Columbia.
Transitioning into conference play, Columbia will go on the road to face Lyon College on March 13 in Batesville, Arkansas.
Back-to-back home games against conference rivals are next on the schedule for the Cougars as they face Stephens and William Woods on March 17 and March 23 in Columbia, respectively.
Columbia will complete its regular season with its third-ever game against Benedictine College (Kansas) on March 26 in Atchison, Kansas.
The Cougars' conference postseason will begin March 30, with the AMC final scheduled April 8. The NAIA opening round will take place April 15-17, and the National Championship will be played April 27 to May 3 in Foley, Alabama.