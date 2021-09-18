Both of Columbia College's soccer teams will be coming home with wins.
The men's and women's teams beat Grace 5-0 and 1-0, respectively. Grace is ranked No. 16 in the women's NAIA soccer rankings, and the Cougars are ranked No. 12.
The women's team won behind a goal from Macie Lucas in the first half.
The men's team scored all five of its goals in the second half. Jake Totty got the scoring started just 41 seconds into the interval. Nick Brandt, Joey Spotanski, Luke Hynes and Aaron Fernandez rounded out the scoring for the 5th-ranked Cougars.
Missouri volleyball falls to Illinois State
The Tigers' struggles continued in a 3-1 loss to Illinois State. Missouri won the second set 25-22 to even the score, but lost the final two sets and the match.
Brynn Carlson led the Tigers with 13 kills.
Missouri travels to Lexington, Kentucky, for a match with the defending national champion Kentucky.
CC women's XC wins Larry Young Invite, men finish 8th
The Columbia College women's cross country team won its second event of the season. The Cougars won the event with 69 points, with Lindenwold coming second with 82.
Peri Welch was the Cougars' highest individual finisher. She finished third.
The men's team didn't have as much success, finishing eighth with 219 points at the event at Gans Creek Cross Country Course. Missouri S&T won the event with 72.
Jerod Rottinghaus was the Cougars' best finisher individually, finishing 25th.
Stephens volleyball splits Saturday matches
The Stars made a statement victory in Manhattan, Kansas, earning their second victory of the season in four sets (17-25, 30-28, 25-23, 25-19) over Manhattan.
Although the Thunder dominated the first set, Stephens carried its momentum it had built up on its two game win streak to rally back and even the match in a second set that could have gone either way.
The third set was an encore of the second, with both teams going back and forth, before the Stars broke out to a 23-19 lead. Although the Thunder rallied back, Stephens got the two points needed to win the set.
With all momentum going the Stars' way, they were able to finish the upset, striking up a three-game win streak while handing Manhattan Christian its second loss of the year.
However, the momentum gained from victory couldn’t make up for stamina, as the Stars fell victim to a fresh Bethany College roster 3-1 (25-14, 16-25, 25-18, 25-17) just minutes removed from their first match of the day.
The loss drops Stephens to 3-7 with conference play beginning Tuesday in St. Louis. The Stars will take on the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.
The Eutectics come into conference play with a losing season of their own at 5-13, and will look to turn things around to start their conference play.
The Stars lead the series 10-6, but have dropped the last four meetings to the Eutectics.
MU tennis doubles pair into quarterfinal
Missouri tennis doubles pair Bronte Murgett and Marta Oliveira advanced to the quarterfinal of the Milwaukee Tennis Classic. The pair face Ole Miss' Ludmila Kareisova and Sabina Machalova on Sunday.
The pair defeated Navy's Kacey Moore and Jillian Taggart to advance to the quarterfinal.