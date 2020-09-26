Columbia College women’s soccer expected to have a good team going into this year. It was coming off of a 19-4 season in 2019 and returning most of its key offensive pieces.
Three games into the season, it appears some additional weapons have emerged for the Cougars.
Freshmen sisters Delfina and Emilia Zolesio Fernandez Blanco scored Columbia’s first three goals on Saturday as the Cougars (3-0, 2-0 American Midwest Conference) took down University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy (3-1, 1-1 AMC) 5-0. They have now outscored their opponents 14-0 to start the season.
Columbia went after UHSP the same way it dominated Williams Baptist University a week earlier: just not allowing its opponent possession. The ball rarely crossed over the midfield line as the Cougars outshot the Eutectics 29-2.
Columbia added to its lead late in the game with two long-range goals, a break from the Cougars’ usual method of working the ball along the sidelines before crossing over to the middle. Defender Abigail Meyer connected on a laser from nearly 30 yards out after missing high from a similar spot earlier. Chloe Hall followed up with a goal of her own from a similar spot shortly after.
The scoring started in the first half when Ellie Hilton lofted a pass down the middle of the field. Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco, playing the ball like a wide receiver, ran underneath it for a header. She added another in the second half from inside the box.
Columbia College men's soccer picks up second straight win
After two games, Columbia College men’s soccer finds itself much further along on defense than on offense. It was understandable, given that it had far less time to practice before the season started. However, after scoring only one goal through two games, coach John Klein was — to put it bluntly — not happy with his team’s performance.
The offense was much more in sync against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy (1-3, 0-2 American Midwest Conference) on Saturday. Even before pushing any goals across, the Cougars put far more pressure on the opposing net than they had in their previous two games, outshooting UHSP 34-3.
The Cougars (2-1, 2-0 AMC) won 3-0.
Jackson Schrum gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead midway through the first half when he headed in Parker Moon’s corner kick for his first goal of the season. It was Moon’s first appearance on the stat sheet this year. The senior missed most of last season with a leg injury.
Up 1-0, Columbia tacked on a second goal late in the first half when Akins Banton created some space for himself with some deft footwork before beating UHSP goalkeeper Alec Johnson from beyond the left corner of the box. Banton chipped in another goal when he tapped in a pass from Moon on a 2-on-1 later in the game.
Columbia’s next game will be Tuesday, Oct. 6 against Missouri Baptist University.