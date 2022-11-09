College College women’s soccer won four of the major individual season awards and had six players named to the American Midwest Conference first team. Brooke Schneider was awarded the Player of the Year. Madeleine Shylanski was awarded Freshman of the Year; Abigail Logan was awarded Newcomer of the Year; John Klein was named Coach of the Year.
Schneider led a defense that allowed just three goals in eight AMC regular-season games.
Shylanski’s presence was felt with nine goals and two assists during her freshman campaign.
Logan has recorded five goals and five assists in her senior season.
Emilia Zolesio Fernandez Blanco, Jewel Morelan and Macie Lucas were awarded first-team all-conference honors.
Klein has helped lead Columbia to four straight seasons undefeated in the conference’s regular season.
The Cougars’ men’s soccer team also had six players earn all-conference awards. That included Liam Gibbs, Guy Baskerville, Jackson Schrum, Nick Brandt, Erik Rajoy and Diego Navia.
Gibbs, the group’s goalkeeper, was named AMC first team for the third straight year after playing in 12 games and allowing nine goals.
Baskerville was named to the AMC first team for the first time in his two-year CC career. He started in all 17 games this season for the Cougars.
Schrum, on the other hand, found himself in familiar territory. This is the senior defender’s third straight year receiving the honors. He was a key piece for the Cougars’ back line.
Brandt receivied AMC praise for the third time in his career. He was an offensive staple for the Cougars. He recorded five goals in the regular season and produced three assists.
It was Rajoy’s second consecutive year on the AMC first team. Rajoy had six goals and seven assists on the season.
Lastly, this is Diego’a second straight year on the AMC First-Team, appearing in sixteen games.