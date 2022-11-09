College College women’s soccer won four of the major individual season awards and had six players named to the American Midwest Conference first team. Brooke Schneider was awarded the Player of the Year. Madeleine Shylanski was awarded Freshman of the Year; Abigail Logan was awarded Newcomer of the Year; John Klein was named Coach of the Year.

Schneider led a defense that allowed just three goals in eight AMC regular-season games.

  • Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

