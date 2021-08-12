Both Columbia College's men's and women's soccer teams are ranked in the NAIA preseason coaches polls. The men are ranked No. 4 in the country, and the women are No. 12.
The men's team made the NAIA national semifinals before losing 3-0 to Oklahoma Wesleyan. The Cougars finished with a 16-3 overall record and went undefeated in conference play.
The women's team also finished conference play undefeated the past season and had a 15-3-1 record. They were eliminated in the second round of the NAIA national tournament with a 1-0 defeat to Keiser University.
The men's team kicks off its season against No. 1 Missouri Valley on Aug. 28 in Marshall. The women's team starts its season against No. 7 Central Methodist on Sept. 1 in Fayette.