Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy late. High 83F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.