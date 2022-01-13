Led by junior Tony Burks, Columbia College men’s basketball beat Hannibal-LaGrange 66-47 on Thursday.
Burks scored 21 points and had five rebounds. The next highest scorer for the Cougars was Chima Oduocha, with 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Columbia College (9-10, 3-2 American Midwest Conference) shot 47.4% from field goal range and 57.1% at the free-throw line against Hannibal-LaGrange (3-14, 1-5 AMC).
The Cougars next play Saturday at Harris-Stowe State in St. Louis.
Stephens College falls against Lyon
Stephens College basketball lost 66-38 to Lyon College for its fourth straight loss.
Sophomore Marveen Ross scored 15 points in the loss to Lyon College (13-4, 5-1 AMC) and had 12 rebounds. Juniors Allison Moore and Tashawn Ducker both had seven points.
The Stars (6-7, 2-4) next play Williams Baptist on Saturday in Arkansas.
Columbia College women’s basketball earns forfeit win
Columbia College women’s basketball (13-4, 6-0 AMC) won its game against Hannibal-LaGrange by forfeit.
Columbia College next plays Harris-Stowe State on Saturday in St. Louis.