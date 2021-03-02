The American Midwest Conference tournament has been a struggle for Columbia College men’s basketball in recent years. The 10-time tournament champions have failed to pick up a league title since the 2016 season.
Columbia’s finals opponent Tuesday, Central Baptist, appearing in its third consecutive AMC championship game, has recently become the team to beat in the conference.
The Mustangs’ quality shined through again on finals night, and the Cougars’ run without a championship continued as Central Baptist won 89-54 to claim its second AMC title Tuesday in Conway, Arkansas.
“CBC just jumped out on us right from the tip,” Columbia coach Tomas Brock said. “We made a little bit of a run at the end of the first half and thought we might have a chance to chip away at it, but (Central Baptist) started the second half on a run, and game over at that point.”
It was a familiar tale for Columbia as its own shooting woes were highlighted by a rampant Mustangs offense.
Columbia turned the ball over 16 times and shot just 36.2% from the field on the night, highlighted by a stretch in the first 10 minutes of the game that saw it go 11 straight attempts without a basket.
“Slow start, and then you put yourself in a hole against a good team,” Brock said. “It’s really hard to play catch up against a team as good as CBC.”
On the other end, Central Baptist was ruthless and verging on unstoppable.
The Mustangs made 60.3% of their attempts from the field as Zach Hudson and Tedrick Wolfe put up 25 and 20 points, respectively. Central Baptist’s 89 points were 23 more than the Columbia defense allowed on average per game this season.
“Credit CBC, they shot the 3 well and got the ball to the rim, especially in transition,” Brock said. “When you’re playing against a good team, they’re shooting it well, they’ve got momentum, it’s tough to stop.”
Columbia’s season ends with the defeat as it needed to win its conference title to receive an NAIA Tournament bid. Despite the disappointment of a loss in a final, Brock remained positive about his team’s season.
“I told the guys in the locker room, ‘I’m super proud of the year as a whole,’” Brock said. “We’re not defined by one game.
“For us to make it through a season in the current environment and play 24 games is an accomplishment in itself, and then to win 17 of those in a good league is also an accomplishment.”
Columbia could potentially return its entire roster next season, as its two seniors Jack Fritsche and Jorge Bueno would be eligible for an extra year under the NAIA’s updated eligibility rules.