Columbia College men's basketball failed to hold on in its battle against Central Methodist as a pair of Jonathan Brown free throws with two seconds remaining gave the Eagles a 62-61 victory over the Cougars on Thursday.
The Cougars (4-5) trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half before climbing their way back. They even took a one-point lead with eight seconds left on a Beau Washer 3-pointer before Cole Gerken fouled Brown in the closing seconds.
Brown finished with 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting and 3 of 5 from the 3-point line. Isaiah May contributed 13 points and also made three 3-pointers in the winning effort. The Eagles remain unbeaten at 7-0 on the season.
Tony Burks scored 24 points for the Cougars, including 18 in the second half, but it wasn't enough to secure a win.
Three-point shooting was the difference in the game, as the Eagles shot 7 of 16 from behind the arc while the Cougars only managed to make two 3s on 18 attempts.
The Cougars will have a few days to rest before returning to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against William Penn.