One against two in the conference — Columbia against Central Baptist.
A win for the Cougars on Saturday would have put them temporarily ahead of Central Baptist in the American Midwest Conference, though the Mustangs still have a game to play Sunday against Lyon College. A loss meant the Cougars could potentially drop as far as fourth.
Those were the stakes for Columbia College men’s basketball.
Tight at the top and with much on the line, Columbia (15-6, 9-4) fell to Central Baptist 86-68, all but assuring it will drop to the fourth seed in the conference tournament.
“It wasn’t our best performance, obviously, but you’ve got to give a lot of credit to Central Baptist,” Columbia coach Tomas Brock said. “You’ve got to give Central Baptist credit for guarding us and making it hard.”
Shooting woes have plagued the Cougars in recent games and their matchup with Central Baptist was no different.
Shooting 3 of 21, 0 of 9 in the first half, from deep will rarely, if ever, get the job done against the conference’s top program.
Central Baptist, meanwhile, sits second in the AMC for 3-point field goal percentage at 36.1% on the season. The Mustangs outshot even that high percentage against Columbia with a 44.4% mark from beyond the arc.
The Cougars were made to pay for their troubles as the Mustangs’ Preston Whitfield, Kelvin Robinson and Brevin Brimble put up six 3s between them — double the total of the Cougars entire roster — en route to 19, 16 and 6 points, respectively.
“Some nights you shoot the ball really well and feel good about it, some days — when you struggle — it just makes the game hard,” Brock said. “The game was hard for us tonight.
“We’ve really kind of struggled in the last few games shooting the ball from the perimeter. My hope is, the positive way of looking at it, we’re saving them for the postseason.”
Despite a 10-point deficit at the half, the programs were incredibly evenly matched going into the break in every category except shooting. The Cougars had 15 total rebounds to the Mustangs’ 18; their benches contributed equally with nine points each and they both had five turnovers.
In the second half, Central Baptist pulled away. Columbia picked up nine offensive rebounds, which it turned into just six second-chance points, while Central Baptist made 12 points from 12 offensive boards. Furthermore, the visitors picked up 31 defensive rebounds to Columbia’s 22.
The stats shine favorably upon the Mustangs, but ultimately, the difference was made beyond the arc, where Columbia took 30 minutes to find its first conversion.
“We battled in the first half, we just needed to make a few more shots to stay in it,” Brock said. “At the beginning of the second half we let them make a run, and then it’s basically just trying to play catch up the rest of the game.”
Columbia is likely to drop to the fourth seed for the AMC Tournament, which will have it back in action Thursday. Its opponent remains to be determined.