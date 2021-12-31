Columbia College men's basketball dropped its first game in 19 days 74-69 to Evangel on Friday. The Cougars, led by Trendon Tisdale's 16 points, went on a 7-2 run to end the first half but couldn't get past the Valor.
Cade Coffman's 21 points led Evangel to the win in Columbia. Josh Pritchett had 14 points for the Valor, while Stephen Salvi chipped in with 12 off the bench.
Chima Odoucha and Tony Burks scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, for Columbia. Outside of them and Tisdale, the Cougars didn't have any players in double figures.
Ultimately, the game was decided by bench points. Columbia had 17 points off the bench compared to Evangel's 26.
The loss drops the Cougars to 7-9, while the Valor improves to 10-4.