It took Columbia College men’s basketball 5 minutes, 57 seconds to score its first points against Harris-Stowe on Tuesday in St. Louis.
The Cougars trailed by 18 at the half and for more than 38 minutes of the game.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
It took Columbia College men’s basketball 5 minutes, 57 seconds to score its first points against Harris-Stowe on Tuesday in St. Louis.
The Cougars trailed by 18 at the half and for more than 38 minutes of the game.
Not that any of that mattered by night’s end.
A Cole Gerken steal and a subsequent jumper with 1:20 remaining in the game made it 54-53 in Columbia’s favor. It was CC’s only lead of the game. It was also the only one it needed as it held on for the one-point road win against the Hornets.
Gerken led the Cougars with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field, Collin Parker added 12 points, and Tony Burks scored eight as CC won its second straight game.
The Cougars (13-5, 5-1 American Midwest Conference) next face Health Sciences and Pharmacy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Louis.
Columbia College women’s basketball won its seventh straight game, taking down Harris-Stowe 55-50 in St. Louis.
Peyton Crowe led the Cougars with 16 points despite not starting, and Abby Backes added eight points.
The five-point final margin was as close as the score got as Harris-Stowe narrowed the gap in the second half. CC maintained a double-digit lead for much of the third and fourth quarters after taking an eight-point lead, 33-25, into the half.
More than half of the Hornets’ points came from one player — Amaefula Destiney. She put up 26 points to keep Harris-Stowe in the contest late.
The Cougars (12-3, 7-1 AMC) return to the court at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to face Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.
After suffering three straight losses in AMC play, Stephens College basketball bounced back with a 63-58 road win over Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.
The Stars (10-4, 5-3 AMC) outscored the Eutectics 19-9 in the fourth quarter to end their slump.
Zaraya March led Stephens with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Alayasia Douglas added 10 points.
Health Science’s Grace Beyer led all scorers with 25 points.
The Stars next face Central Baptist at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Silverthorne Arena in Columbia.
Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.