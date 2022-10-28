Columbia College men's basketball was on a roll like few others in the second half of the 2021-22 season. The Cougars had little difficulty tearing through American Midwest Conference play, with the exception of one team.
The Cougars lost just three games in the second half of the season, all of them coming at the hands of Missouri Baptist. Two of those losses came in the regular season, and the last came in the AMC championship game, a contest in which the Cougars overcame a 17-point deficit and led with half a second remaining before the Spartans sunk a game-winning shot to take the title.
This season, Columbia is hoping to pick itself up off the mat and secure the program's first conference title and NAIA Tournament berth since the 2017-18 season.
The Cougars were picked to finish second behind Missouri Baptist in the AMC preseason poll. Columbia had four first-place votes to the Spartans' five.
The Cougars are led by senior Tony Burks, who averaged 16.2 points per game on 41% shooting last season. The 2020-21 AMC Player of the Year is expected to be the Cougars' primary scoring option.
Perhaps the biggest challenge for the Cougars will be filling the void left by big man Chima Oduocha, who won AMC Newcomer of the Year honors and was named first-team All-AMC. Oduocha played just one season with the Cougars before departing to play professionally overseas.
Sophomore forward Collin Parker is expected to take on a larger role down low. Parker averaged 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season, landing him on the AMC All-Freshman team. He also shot 44.8% from 3-point range.
Carson Parker could also be a contributor for the Cougars. The elder Parker brother has made 41 starts in 57 games over his first two seasons with the Cougars. He averaged a little over 10 points per game as a freshman and a little over seven points per game as a sophomore.
The Cougars also return Trendon Tisdale, a sophomore guard that started 24 games and shot 42.9% from the field last season. Beau Washer, a junior guard who started 19 games, is another key returner.
The Cougars also return a host of bench players, including Cole Gerken — who appeared in 31 games last season — and Kara Dogukan, who averaged 11 minutes a game last season but should see an increase in minutes with the departure of Kemryn Jenkins.
Columbia seven of nine players that averaged 10 minutes or more last season, giving coach Tomas Brock an experienced group and perhaps his best chance to win the conference title in his four years at the helm.
The Cougars' season tips off at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Southwell Complex against Central Christian College of the Bible.