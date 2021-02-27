The last time Columbia College men’s basketball faced Lyon College on Feb. 13, Columbia suffered one of its most frustrating defeats of the season.
The Cougars fell to the Scots by two points, shot 36.5% from the field and most importantly, lost late in the regular season against a conference rival as the two programs jockeyed for position heading into the postseason.
Columbia had its chance for revenge, this time in the semifinal of the American Midwest Conference Tournament on Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas.
Columbia took its chance, taking down top seed Lyon 73-70 in an overtime thriller to set up an AMC final game against Central Baptist.
“I’m so proud of our group for how they came back after that run, and even after a game tying 3 in regulation, for how we responded in overtime and were able to come out on top,” Columbia coach Tomas Brock said.
The game had three distinctly different periods.
The Cougars controlled the first half by lighting up the scoreboard from beyond the arc, going 7 of 11 to carry them to a 10-point lead going into the second half, which stretched to 15 midway through the period.
Lyon is not the top seed for nothing, however, and fought back with compact defending and clinical offense to chip away at the lead. With two seconds remaining the Scots’ Faris Verlasavic sent the match to overtime with a long 3.
But the Scots’ efforts were in vain.
Columbia would prevail thanks to the overtime efforts of three of its best players: Tony Burks, Harrison Vickers and Jack Fritsche.
“I thought Harrison played one of his best games of the year,” Brock said. “They did a really good job defensively on Tony in regulation, especially, but for him to come back in overtime and make a couple really important buckets for us, grab some really big rebounds defensively for us, showed a lot of resolve on his end.
“I’ll throw in Jorge Bueno, as well. He had a couple big shots in the first half, Jack hit some big shots late, so we had our two seniors make plays in a big game. That’s what it’s all about.”
Burks, Vickers and Fritsche combined for all of Columbia’s 12 points in overtime. They would collectively go 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the extra five minutes and combined for just one miss from the field in the entire period.
“To close out a team you’ve got to do that, you’ve got to make those,” Brock said. “Couple that with some really timely defensive stops and that’s how you win on the road.”
In the first 20 minutes of the game, Lyon defended the paint well, but in doing so gave Columbia time and space from 3, which the Cougars took full advantage of.
Columbia ended the matchup with nine total 3s, seven of which coming in the first half.
“Lyon is one of the best defensive teams in the nation, and how they do that is they stay very compact on defense,” Brock said. “Against a team that’s going to pack it in like that, you’ve got to be able to make some jump shots to space them out a little bit.
“It was really important for us to hit some of those 3s early in the first half.”
The latter stages of the second half was an entirely different story.
Where Columbia frustrated Lyon’s offense by picking up 10 defensive boards to Lyon’s offensive two, picking up six steals and forcing the Scots into nine turnovers in the first half, it faltered in the second half, giving up six offensive rebounds, collecting just three steals and forcing only five turnovers.
The latter stages of the match were less fruitful for the Columbia defense, but despite the 15-point collapse, Brock was pleased with his teams’ overall defensive efforts.
“When we were set in the halfcourt, our halfcourt defense was really strong,” Brock said. “In all the games we’ve had success, that halfcourt defense has really been an important piece to that success.”
Though it was ultimately tighter than it may have liked, Columbia left Batesville, Arkansas, with the win and will now compete for an AMC title Tuesday against Central Baptist.
“It’s going be physical, it’s going to be competitive and it’s going to be hard but we’ve got a group that we won down there and we’ve had some success,” Brock said.