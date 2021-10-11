At the end of the first day of the the NAIA Memphis Shootout, Columbia College men’s golf is tied for sixth and has one golfer inside of the top 10 on the individual leaderboard.
The Cougars recorded scores of 24-over 312 in Round 1, and 308 in the second round at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Southwestern Christian leads the 19-team event through Day 1, nine strokes ahead of Columbia.
Cameron VanLeer posted back-to-back rounds of 4-over 76 at TPC Southwind to end the day in a tie for ninth at 8-over 152.
He trails Emil Gruhn of Lindsey Wilson — who is the individual leader through two rounds at 146 — by six strokes.
VanLeer is three strokes ahead of teammates Noah Wilson, who followed an 83 in Round 1 with 73 in Round 2, and Laithan Sublette, who enters the second day with rounds of 75 and 81 under his belt.
Kanon Kendrick is in the clubhouse at 157, and Preston Bennett it at 163 through two rounds for the Cougars.
Columbia will finish the event Tuesday.
Missouri men’s golf bounces back with win in SEC Match Play Championship
Missouri dropped its first match of the tournament to Tennessee on Sunday but bounced back in its next match against Auburn with a 4-1 win.
The Tigers finished where they left off Sunday, when the matchup was suspended due to darkness.
Jack Parker won 3 and 2 in the leadoff contest against J.M. Butler. Jack Lundin matched that score in the No. 3 spot against Austin Coggin.
Yu-Ta Tsai and Charlie Crockett each won their matches 1 up against C.J. Easley and Carson Bacha, respectively.
Dagbjartur Sigurbrandonsson was the lone dropped point for Missouri. He lost 3 and 2 in the fifth game out to Alex Vogelsong.
The Tigers also played Kentucky in their second match, but only completed two games before play was suspended.
Parker again won 3 and 2, this time against Cooper Parks. Lundin dropped his matchup on the last hole against Hugo Archer.
The Tigers will conclude their match against the Wildcats at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.