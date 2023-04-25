For the first time in program history, Columbia College men’s golf won the American Midwest Conference championship to receive an automatic bid to the NAIA National Championship in May.
The Cougars took second place in the conference tournament in each of the past two seasons, but this time, strong efforts from several key players helped them win it all.
Columbia’s top performer was freshman Giacomo Comerio, who tied for second individually after shooting 3-under 213.
Comerio finished two strokes behind William Woods’ Spencer Worley for the individual title.
Also finishing in the top 10 for CC was graduate student Cameron VanLeer and sophomore Rock Bridge grad Sean Minor.
VanLeer jumped into a tie for fourth after a closing 3-under 69 got him back to even par for the tournament. Minor finished tied for eighth at 4 over.
Columbia led wire to wire in the three-round event but saved its best round for last, posting even-par 288 in the third and final round to finish 9 over. The Cougars’ final round closed out an eight-stroke victory over second-place Missouri Baptist.
Columbia earned an automatic bid to the NAIA national championship beginning May 16 in Mesa, Arizona. Columbia is currently not nationally ranked, but the Cougars received votes in the poll conducted earlier this month. The final poll will be released May 4.
The event will mark the first time Columbia has competed in the NAIA national championship.