Columbia College men’s soccer defeated Indiana Wesleyan 3-1 in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Indiana Wesleyan took the early lead through Jose Pizarro, who scored in the 14th minute. After that, all the momentum swung in favor of the Cougars.
CC forward Ethan Blake scored two goals before half time, taking his tally to seven on the season.
Nick Brandt put the finishing touches on the game in the 53rd minute, netting his eighth goal on the season.
The Cougars have now won 11 straight games. Columbia’s next game is against Georgia Gwinnett at 1 p.m. CST Saturday in Lawrenceville, Georgia, where the two teams will play for a spot in the NAIA National Championship final site.
Winegar sends CC to NAIA second round
Columbia College women’s soccer defeated Taylor 2-1 in the first round of the NAIA Tournament in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
In the 88th minute, just 14 seconds of game time after Taylor had tied the game up at 1, CC defender Grace Winegar scored a clutch goal to send the Cougars through to the next round.
Abigail Logan opened the scoring in the ninth minute for the Cougars, who have now won their past three meetings against Taylor.
Columbia’s next game is on the road against William Carey at 1:30 p.m. CST Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, with a spot in the NAIA National Championship final site on the line.
Tisdale leads CC past Williams Baptist
Columbia College men’s basketball defeated Williams Baptist 76-47 in its home conference opener.
CC guard Trendon Tisdale scored 19 points in 32 minutes to lead the team in scoring.
The Cougars’ defense was formidable, as it held Williams Baptist to 28% shooting from the field.
CC next faces William Penn at 4 p.m. Saturday in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Cougars prevail in AMC opener
Columbia College women’s basketball beat Williams Baptist 93-53 in its AMC opener at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
At the half, Columbia led by 11 points before going on to outscore Williams Baptist 60-31 in the second half.
The Cougars’ defense was a big factor as well, as Williams Baptist shot 27% from the field.
CC had six players score in double figures and was led by Hannah Ferguson with 15 points.
Columbia is now 5-2 on the season. The Cougars’ next game is on the road against crosstown rival Stephens at 1 p.m Saturday.
Stars win third straight game
Stephens basketball defeated Harris-Stowe State 66-55 Thursday in St. Louis. It was the Stars’ third straight win.
Zaraya March played well with 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five steals, while Marveen Ross added 16 points and seven rebounds.
The Stars (5-1) trailed by eight points after the first quarter but then found form to turn the game around.
Stephens next plays host to Columbia College at 1 p.m. Saturday at Silverthorne Arena.