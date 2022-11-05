Columbia College men’s soccer defeated Lyon 3-0 in the American Midwest Conference Championship quarterfinals Saturday at R. Marvin Owens Field.

Erik Rajoy opened the scoring in the seventh minute, Nick Brandt found the back of the net in the 27th minute, and James McFarlane scored in the 32nd minute.

