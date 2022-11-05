Columbia College men’s soccer defeated Lyon 3-0 in the American Midwest Conference Championship quarterfinals Saturday at R. Marvin Owens Field.
Erik Rajoy opened the scoring in the seventh minute, Nick Brandt found the back of the net in the 27th minute, and James McFarlane scored in the 32nd minute.
The Cougars (12-3-3) will host Missouri Baptist in the AMC Championship semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Columbia men’s basketball continues hot start
Columbia College men’s basketball defeated Missouri Valley 68-63 at the Southwell Complex.
Columbia’s leading scorers — Tony Burks and Collin Parker — both scored 19 points. They were the only Cougars in double figures.
Columbia shot 38% from the floor and 19% from 3, but its defense grabbed seven steals and forced 14 turnovers.
The Cougars (3-0) next play in the Fairfield Inn Classic in Canton. Columbia plays Culver-Stockton at 7:30 next Friday and Iowa Wesleyan at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
Stephens volleyball drops regular-season finale
William Woods swept Stephens 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-13) in Fulton.
Mallory Polk and Isabelle Benson each contributed eight kills for Stephens (16-13, 5-5 AMC). Lauren Vineyard and Avery Hays each recorded 12 assists.
Stephens next faces Cottey College in the AMC Championship quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Nevada, Missouri.
Stephens basketball suffers first loss
Stephens basketball lost to Freed-Hardeman 78-67 in Henderson, Tennessee.
The Stars shot 40% from the field and 18% from 3.
Stephens’ Marveen Ross scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Alayasia Douglas added 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting.
The Stars (2-1) return home to play Manhattan Christian at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Silverthorne Arena.